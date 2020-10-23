Advertisement

2 deadly motorcycle crashes in Colorado Springs on Thursday

Generic motorcycle crash photo.
Generic motorcycle crash photo.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed in separate motorcycle crashes on Thursday in Colorado Springs.

The first crash was reported just after 1:15 p.m. in a neighborhood north of downtown near N. Nevada Avenue and Columbia Street. According to police, an SUV was making a left turn when the motorcyclist struck the driver-side of the SUV. Police add multiple people tried to help the motorcyclist, but he passed away at the scene. The person who died has not been publicly identified. Speed is a possible factor in the crash.

The second crash was reported just after 3 p.m., less than two hours after the first. Speed is also a possible factor in the second crash that happened on Highway 115 near Lake Avenue when a motorcycle hit an SUV that was turning left. The motorcyclist in the second crash was also killed.

