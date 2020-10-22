Advertisement

US officials call out Iran, Russia for election interference

Russian Interference graphic.
Russian Interference graphic.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - U.S. officials say Iran is responsible for emails meant to intimidate American voters and sow unrest in multiple states.

They are also calling out Russia for activities meant to interfere in the upcoming presidential election. John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBI Director Chris Wray say the U.S. will impose costs on any foreign countries interfering in the 2020 U.S. election.

Democratic voters in at least four battleground states, including Florida and Pennsylvania, have received threatening emails, falsely purporting to be from the far-right group Proud Boys, that warned “we will come after you” if the recipients didn’t vote for President Donald Trump.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Police in Colorado identify person suspected of bragging on social media about racing a car going 100+ mph

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Police in Pueblo say a social media post bragging about racing helped in a case where someone is suspected of driving more than 100 miles per hour in a street race.

Local

Mandatory evacuations ordered Wednesday for the Troublesome Fire in Grand County as Colorado continues to deal with wildfires

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Another wildfire is threatening structures and homes in Colorado.

Forecast

Warm with fire danger for now

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.21.20

International

Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions in a feature-length documentary called “Francesco.”

Latest News

Local

Small wildfire burning in Huerfano County on Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A small wildfire was burning in Huerfano County on Wednesday. Smoke was visible on the mountainside from miles away in the middle of the day.

Crime

CSPD seizes $100,000+ in drugs following months-long investigation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Detectives recovered a laundry list of street drugs, along with guns and cash.

Local

Colorado College students hold town hall proposing less campus police presence

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Colorado College students hold town hall proposing less campus police presence

Local

Matthews-Vu Medical Group to process COVID-19 tests in own lab, get faster results

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
They can test up to 400 people a day, with results back hopefully in about 24-48 hours.

State

440,000+ acres of forest land closed as fires rage in Colorado

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The U.S. Forest Service has closed hundreds of thousands of acres in Colorado as a preventative measure as wildfires continue to burn across the state.

Forecast

Nice Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
High fire danger