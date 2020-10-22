STOP THE VIOLENCE: Self-defense seminar for women in Colorado Springs to raise money for TESSA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - October marks “Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” and a local business is aiming to help out an organization that battles back against domestic violence year-round.

On Oct. 25, First Strike Krav Maga is holding a “Stop the Violence” seminar to raise money for TESSA. First Strike Krav Maga will be hosting the following:

10 a.m. to NOON: AM Women’s Only Self-Defense seminar ($15 minimum donation)

1-3:00 p.m.: Family protection seminar ($15 minimum donation)

Click here to register. The event is taking place at 2111 N. Weber St.

The 24-hour Safe Line through Tessa is available at 719-633-3819 if you are a victim of domestic abuse and need help.

ABOUT TESSA:

TESSA was established in May 1977 in response to a high rate of calls to local law enforcement from women threatened or assaulted by their partners. At the time, Domestic Violence was considered a private matter and resources were difficult to locate, if they existed at all. With assistance from within the legal and philanthropic communities TESSA emerged as an information provider and resource referral service. That initial effort has evolved into a multi-faceted agency that includes a confidential Safehouse, Victim Advocacy, Counseling and Children’s Programs, a 24/7 Safe Line, and Community Outreach and Education. Through these efforts, TESSA strives to realize our vision of a community free of personal violence for all.

