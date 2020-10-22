Advertisement

Southwest Airlines to begin service at Colorado Springs Airport next year

(KOLO)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Travelers will soon have a new airline option out of the Colorado Springs Airport!

Southwest Airlines has announced it will begin service at the airport sometime next year.

City leaders say they are ecstatic at the move. The city has long worked to make the Springs airport a top choice for travelers, pointing at its smaller size and convenience over the Denver International Airport, but for years, flights with the popular Southwest Airlines was only available out of Denver.

“We are thrilled to welcome Southwest Airlines to our community and look forward to the positive economic and cultural impact it will have,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “Whenever I have discussed air service in Colorado Springs with our citizens, they inevitably ask about Southwest Airlines. I want to thank all of our partners, Visit COS, the Chamber & EDC, the Regional Air Service Task Force and the team at our airport for their collaboration and support in bringing Southwest Airlines to Colorado Springs. We look forward to the announcement of fares and flights, to augmenting our strong tourism industry and to giving more people the opportunity to visit the most desirable city in America. I am confident that our residents will support this new partner and we look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

An exact date for start of service has not been announced, but a spokesperson with the airport says it is expected to be in the first half of 2021. Flight destinations, schedules and fares will be announced in the coming weeks.

