SHARE IF YOU CARE: How you can help those impacted by wildfires in Colorado

(KKTV) - As Colorado firefighters continue to battle blazes across the state and hundreds of people are evacuated from their homes, many 11 News viewers have been asking how they can help.

On Thursday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis sent out a tweet reminding the public of ColoradoResponds.org. The website was utilized throughout the pandemic, and now there is a page dedicated to help those impacted by wildfires.

The website connects the public to ways they can help financially, what they can donate as far as supplies and volunteer efforts.

Click here to visit the website.

WILDFIRE HELP: Financial donations are the best way to support people impacted by these wildfires. It allows for flexible and immediate support to each individual’s needs.

You can donate at https://t.co/0SuERt0Lt6 pic.twitter.com/ksp5cVMhdU — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) October 22, 2020

