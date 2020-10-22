SHARE IF YOU CARE: How you can help those impacted by wildfires in Colorado
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KKTV) - As Colorado firefighters continue to battle blazes across the state and hundreds of people are evacuated from their homes, many 11 News viewers have been asking how they can help.
On Thursday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis sent out a tweet reminding the public of ColoradoResponds.org. The website was utilized throughout the pandemic, and now there is a page dedicated to help those impacted by wildfires.
The website connects the public to ways they can help financially, what they can donate as far as supplies and volunteer efforts.
Click here to visit the website.
