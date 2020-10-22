Police in Colorado identify person suspected of bragging on social media about racing a car going 100+ mph

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo say a social media post bragging about racing helped in a case where someone is suspected of driving more than 100 miles per hour in a street race.

An officer clocked a 29-year-at 112 MPH as the suspect was driving down Northern Avenue on Saturday. The officer was able to track the suspect down. The 29-year-old could lose his vehicle for up to six months.

Police then shared updated information on Wednesday in a Tweet about a second suspect bragging on social media:

Thanks to the hard work of the traffic officers and the fact that our second suspect who was racing the red Corvette Saturday night at 112mph and bragging about it on social media, we have seized his veh for six months and he has received a 32 point citation. pic.twitter.com/8c6NkJdJmc — PuebloPDTraffic (@PdTraffic) October 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.