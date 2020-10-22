Police in Colorado identify person suspected of bragging on social media about racing a car going 100+ mph
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:21 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo say a social media post bragging about racing helped in a case where someone is suspected of driving more than 100 miles per hour in a street race.
An officer clocked a 29-year-at 112 MPH as the suspect was driving down Northern Avenue on Saturday. The officer was able to track the suspect down. The 29-year-old could lose his vehicle for up to six months.
Police then shared updated information on Wednesday in a Tweet about a second suspect bragging on social media:
