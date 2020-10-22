Pepsi Center, home of Avalanche and Nuggets, renamed Ball Arena

DENVER (KKTV) - Put aside the Pepsi. Denver’s downtown sports venue is getting a name change.

For the first time since it opened in 1999, the Pepsi Center has been renamed. Kroenke Sports and Entertainment has partnered with Ball Corporation, renaming the home of the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets “Ball Arena.”

The partnership, according to a statement from KSE, is centered around a “shared vision to advance sustainability in sports." KSE will be implementing environmentally friendly programs with Ball Corporation at its three sports venues in Denver, Los Angeles (Sofi Stadium), and London (Emirates Stadium). Those include a move towards aluminum beverage packaging for 100 percent of its cans, bottles, and cups at the concession stands.

“This is an important moment in sports and entertainment, and we are proud to partner with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to advance sustainability in venues by implementing real-world solutions to the packaging waste crisis,” John A. Hayes, chairman, president and CEO of Ball Corporation said in a release.

We look forward to unveiling Ball Arena and welcoming our fans back home when it is time once again to celebrate live sports and entertainment events responsibly," KSE Founder and Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke said. “We ask everyone to continue to stay safe and look after each other so that we can soon enjoy countless amazing memories at Ball Arena.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.