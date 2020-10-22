Pepsi Center announces new name, is now ‘Ball Arena’
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Pepsi Center is no longer. At least in name.
The sports arena announced Thursday it is called the Ball Arena. The announcement came complete with a revamped Twitter page:
The name comes from sponsor Ball Corporation.
The arena is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, and also hosts concerts and other events.
