Pepsi Center announces new name, is now ‘Ball Arena’

DENVER (KKTV) - The Pepsi Center is no longer. At least in name.

The sports arena announced Thursday it is called the Ball Arena. The announcement came complete with a revamped Twitter page:

The name comes from sponsor Ball Corporation.

In case you were wondering about our new look… #livethecanlife https://t.co/cGrJrlu4gq — Ball Arena (@pepsicenter) October 22, 2020

The arena is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, and also hosts concerts and other events.

