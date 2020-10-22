Advertisement

Pepsi Center announces new name, is now ‘Ball Arena’

Pepsi Center in 2014.
Pepsi Center in 2014.(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Pepsi Center is no longer. At least in name.

The sports arena announced Thursday it is called the Ball Arena. The announcement came complete with a revamped Twitter page:

The name comes from sponsor Ball Corporation.

The arena is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, and also hosts concerts and other events.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

