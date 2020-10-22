Advertisement

Northbound Highway 115 closed Thursday afternoon due to a motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:26 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of northbound Highway 115 was closed Thursday afternoon due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash was reported at about 3:15 p.m. at Gold Pass, the intersection is just south of Lake Avenue.

When 11 News last checked in with police at 3:20 p.m. few details were available. Police believe there was at least one person injured but they didn’t have any other information.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as information becomes available.

