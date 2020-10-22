Northbound Highway 115 closed Thursday afternoon due to a motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of northbound Highway 115 was closed Thursday afternoon due to a crash involving a motorcycle.
The crash was reported at about 3:15 p.m. at Gold Pass, the intersection is just south of Lake Avenue.
When 11 News last checked in with police at 3:20 p.m. few details were available. Police believe there was at least one person injured but they didn’t have any other information.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated as information becomes available.
