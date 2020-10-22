Advertisement

Money McManus named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus earns player of the week honors for his performance in Denver’s 18-12 win at New England on Sunday, the NFL announced.
Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Brandon McManus was the hero for the Broncos in week 6 against the Patriots. He was 6-6 in field goals accounting for all 18 of the teams points. This marks the second consecutive game McManus has earned the honor.

The Broncos kicker set a single-game franchise record with six field goals made. Two of them were at least 50 years. His six field goals was only the 32nd time in NFL history a player attempted at least six field goals in a game without a miss.

McManus, the Broncos longest tenured player on the active roster, has made 12-of-13 field goals and is 8-of-8 in PATs for a total of 44 points.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

