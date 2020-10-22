Money McManus named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

DENVER (KKTV) - Brandon McManus was the hero for the Broncos in week 6 against the Patriots. He was 6-6 in field goals accounting for all 18 of the teams points. This marks the second consecutive game McManus has earned the honor.

Your AFC special teams player of the week ladies & gentleman.



6/6 against the Patriots. Money McManus is a vibe. pic.twitter.com/ZOTDLO17qV — Taylor Kilgore (@TaylorKilgore33) October 21, 2020

The Broncos kicker set a single-game franchise record with six field goals made. Two of them were at least 50 years. His six field goals was only the 32nd time in NFL history a player attempted at least six field goals in a game without a miss.

McManus, the Broncos longest tenured player on the active roster, has made 12-of-13 field goals and is 8-of-8 in PATs for a total of 44 points.

