Mandatory evacuations ordered Wednesday for the Troublesome Fire in Grand County as Colorado continues to deal with wildfires

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Another wildfire is threatening structures and homes in Colorado.

On Wednesday, officials announced mandatory evacuations for multiple areas in Grand County as the “Troublesome Fire” continues to grow. Click here for more information on the evacuations.

The fire is burning near Sulphur Springs about 100 miles northwest of Denver. The latest update from the USFS on the fire was shared Wednesday morning. The blaze had burned about 19,000 acres and was about 10 percent contained at that time.

The fire was reported on Oct. 14 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

You can watch video of the fire from 11 News Breaking Weather Chaser Eric Kelly below along with a Facebook Live update from fire officials:

LIVE: This is a look at the East Troublesome Fire burning in Grand County. The live look is from 11 Breaking Weather Chaser Eric Kelly you can follow him at Colorado Storm Chasers. Posted by KKTV 11 News on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Posted by East Troublesome Fire Info on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

