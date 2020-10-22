Advertisement

Area superintendents pen letter to state asking to push back standardized testing

Area schools are pleading with the state to put a hold on most state required testing because of the pandemic.
By Megan Hiler
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:14 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Area schools are pleading with the state to put a hold on most state required testing because of the pandemic.

In a letter representing more than 20 local schools, they asked to postpone the standardized test for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Pikes Peak Area Superintendent Association says it want to focus on “educational quality, and prioritize the health and mental health of students and staff for the duration of this pandemic.”

This comes after many schools in the area had to either go online, or a mix of online and in person learning.

The letter goes on to commend local teachers for their “patience, dedication and optimism” throughout the pandemic, as things changed and continue to change so quickly.

District 49′s Chief Education Officer, Peter Hilts is quoted in the letter saying:

“We encourage [all] to act quickly and decisively to relieve students and educators of anxiety about the assessment plans for 2021,” saysv D49 Chief Education Officer Peter Hilts on behalf of PPASA, who implore leaders to “advocate vigorously on behalf of the best interests of colorado’s students, educators, and school systems, rather than passively complying with federal directives that will erode stakeholder confidence in our educational system.”

D49 Chief Education Officer Peter Hilts

11 NEWS sat down with Hilts after receiving a copy of the letter.

He says shifting the focus on administering these tests would just be too hard on the students and staff, who have already had a challenging year.

“We really value state assessments. But our state system is not designed to test three different kinds of learning at the same time," Hilts explained. "And our teachers have a super power of being able to track how are students are doing, adjust instruction, provide interventions, provide tutoring…we don’t want to break up the great work that’s already going on. Not even for two weeks, or four weeks or what it would take to administer the state assessment.”

Hilts says he still wants schools to provide PSAT and SAT testing.

We’ll let you know what the state decides.

Below is the letter in full:

"In recognition of the difficulty the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present school staff, students, and families, the Pikes Peak Area Superintendents Association (PPASA), representing more than 20 regional school districts, called on Governor Jared Polis, the State Board of Education and the Colorado Commissioner of Education to put a hold on most state-required assessments for the 2020-2021 school year. Local school districts want to stay focused on educational quality, and prioritize the health and mental health of students and staff for the duration of this pandemic . A low-value assessment should not trump the quality instruction, relationships, and social-emotional care and sensitivity that are required at this time.

In an open letter sent last week, PPASA members shared their unanimous opinion that (with the sole exception of the PSAT/SAT) state-administered (CMAS/COALT) and state-required assessments (literacy screeners, kindergarten readiness assessments, and WIDA Access) are counterproductive during the current health crisis and recommended they be cancelled or made optional this year.

Included in its list of reasons to support the recommendation, the superintendents group observed key hurdles to issuing assessments in the current public health climate:

  • Low public credibility placed on state administered and required tests
  • Lost instructional time to administer a low-value assessment regimen
  • The likelihood of high opt-out rates this school year
  • Above all, districts' inability to guarantee fair and equal administration while deploying multiple models of in-person and remote instruction during a global pandemic.

In light of its recommendation not to administer the CMAS assessments in 2021, PPASA

called on those addressed in the letter, as well as the Colorado Legislature to lead even as the U.S. Department of Education has indicated it will not provide universal assessment waivers for 2021.

“We encourage [all] to act quickly and decisively to relieve students and educators of anxiety about the assessment plans for 2021,” says D49 Chief Education Officer Peter Hilts on behalf of PPASA, who implore leaders to “advocate vigorously on behalf of the best interests of Colorado’s students, educators, and school systems, rather than passively complying with federal directives that will erode stakeholder confidence in our educational system.”

PPASA commends all teachers for their patience, dedication and optimism as they work to meet the growing needs of children while recognizing the weight of this responsibility given current teaching conditions. PPASA also expresses gratitude for all families with school-age children for their patience, flexibility, and commitment to the academic success of their children in partnership with their local school districts."

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

