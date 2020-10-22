1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and two people injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in east Colorado Springs Thursday morning.

Early on, police had limited information for our crew at the scene. The complex is located near Dale Street and Hills Road.

A police department spokesperson late confirmed the shooting was reported at 5:30 a.m. and that two injured victims were transported to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released. Police have not released any identifying information about the deceased victim. There is also currently no suspect information.

