Small wildfire burning in Huerfano County on Wednesday

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A small wildfire was burning in Huerfano County on Wednesday. Smoke was visible on the mountainside from miles away in the middle of the day.

According to the United States Forest Service (USFS) the fire was burning about four miles southwest of Cuchara between Bear and Blue Lakes. At about 3:30 p.m., the fire was estimated to be less than an acre.

Less than a dozen firefighters and two SEAT’s (single-engine air tankers) were called to help with the fire. The USFS is referring to the fire as the Teddys Peak Fire.

The fire was reported a little before noon.

