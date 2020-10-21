Advertisement

Small wildfire burning in Huerfano County on Wednesday

Smoke visible from a small wildfire in Huerfano County on 10/21/20.
Smoke visible from a small wildfire in Huerfano County on 10/21/20.(Frieda L.)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A small wildfire was burning in Huerfano County on Wednesday. Smoke was visible on the mountainside from miles away in the middle of the day.

According to the United States Forest Service (USFS) the fire was burning about four miles southwest of Cuchara between Bear and Blue Lakes. At about 3:30 p.m., the fire was estimated to be less than an acre.

Less than a dozen firefighters and two SEAT’s (single-engine air tankers) were called to help with the fire. The USFS is referring to the fire as the Teddys Peak Fire.

The fire was reported a little before noon.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

