Police in Colorado need help identifying persons of interest in deadly hit-and-run case
DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Colorado hope that some surveillance photos can help identify a group of people who are considered “persons of interest” in a deadly hit-and-run case.
The crash happened back on Sept. 7 at about 1:36 in the morning. Investigators believe someone driving a 2009 Silver Chevrolet Cobalt hit two people who were riding electric scooters. One of the scooter riders was killed and the other person had serious injuries. Police believe the persons of interest are tied to the suspect vehicle. They shared photos of the people on Tuesday, they can be viewed at the top of this article.
The scooter rider who died was identified as 26-year-old Chris Patton.
If you have any information that could help investigators you’re asked to call 720-913-7867 or 720-913-2000.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.