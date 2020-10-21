Advertisement

Matthews-Vu Medical Group to process COVID-19 tests in own lab; get faster results

Matthews-Vu Medical Group
Matthews-Vu Medical Group(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:44 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Matthews-Vu Medical Group now has their own processing lab for COVID-19 tests, which will allow for faster test results.

The medical group, based in multiple locations in Colorado Springs, has been testing for COVID-19 for months. But starting last week, the medical group started processing the results directly in their own lab.

“The timeliness of getting the results back as the community is needing to do contact tracing to see where there might be outbreaks and things like that...timeliness really is the key,” said Paul Novotny of MVMG.

They can test up to 400 people a day, with results back hopefully in about 24-48 hours. The lab is opening soon downtown, while people can get tested at their other locations across the Springs.

“Not all the testing is done local so they send the tests out to either Denver or another state and that slows the testing down. But having this lab right in the center of downtown on Weber, that should make it a lot more convenient,” said Debbie Chandler of MWMG.

You can make an appointment with MWMG or show up to their urgent care centers to get tested. Your insurance will be billed, or will be free if you don’t have insurance. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm with fire danger for now

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 10.21.20

State

440,000+ acres of forest land closed as fires rage in Colorado

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The U.S. Forest Service has closed hundreds of thousands of acres in Colorado as a preventative measure as wildfires continue to burn across the state.

Forecast

Nice Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
High fire danger

National

Hurricane Epsilon, the latest of a busy season, nears Bermuda

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Lucy Bergemann
Large swells generated by Epsilon are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.

Latest News

Local

Firefighters believe kids playing with fireworks are behind brush fire in Monument on Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
At a time when wildfires are burning across Colorado and fire danger is high, firefighters believe kids playing with fireworks are behind what was thankfully a small brush fire on Tuesday.

State

Police in Colorado need help identifying persons of interest in deadly hit-and-run case

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in Colorado hope that some surveillance photos can help identify a group of people who are considered “persons of interest” in a deadly hit-and-run case.

Local

City of Pueblo plans to operate with in-person workforce at only 25 percent to help prevent spread of COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The city of Pueblo is taking steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 as Colorado sees an increase of positive cases statewide.

Local

Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs and Canon City High School move to remote learning for the rest of October over COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A Colorado Springs high school will be moving to remote learning for the rest of the month over COVID-19 concerns.

Crime

Driver suspected of DUI in I-25 crash that injured 54-year-old woman

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado State Patrol says a truck hit an RV and is causing major backups on I-25.

State

1974 cold case out of Park County solved

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A nearly five-decade-old mystery has been solved thanks in large part to the tireless efforts of volunteer genealogists who cracked the case.