Matthews-Vu Medical Group to process COVID-19 tests in own lab; get faster results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Matthews-Vu Medical Group now has their own processing lab for COVID-19 tests, which will allow for faster test results.

The medical group, based in multiple locations in Colorado Springs, has been testing for COVID-19 for months. But starting last week, the medical group started processing the results directly in their own lab.

“The timeliness of getting the results back as the community is needing to do contact tracing to see where there might be outbreaks and things like that...timeliness really is the key,” said Paul Novotny of MVMG.

They can test up to 400 people a day, with results back hopefully in about 24-48 hours. The lab is opening soon downtown, while people can get tested at their other locations across the Springs.

“Not all the testing is done local so they send the tests out to either Denver or another state and that slows the testing down. But having this lab right in the center of downtown on Weber, that should make it a lot more convenient,” said Debbie Chandler of MWMG.

You can make an appointment with MWMG or show up to their urgent care centers to get tested. Your insurance will be billed, or will be free if you don’t have insurance. For more information, click here.

