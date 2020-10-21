Hurricane Epsilon, the latest of a busy season, nears Bermuda

MIAMI (AP) - Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th hurricane of this very busy Atlantic season, was moving toward Bermuda on Wednesday.

Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach to the island on Thursday night, and there is a risk of a direct impact, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda and residents have been urged to closely monitor the storm.

Large swells generated by Epsilon are already affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Greater Antilles, and the Leeward Islands, and are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.

5 AM AST Wednesday, October 21 Key Messages for Hurricane #Epsilon. Dangerous surf and rip currents are likely on Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Greater Antilles, Leeward Islands, east coast of the United States, and Atlantic Canada during the next few days. https://t.co/22MmuRtUyj pic.twitter.com/Twd6IJrfPm — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 21, 2020

The Miami-based hurricane center said Epsilon had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph Wednesday morning. The storm was located about 450 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and was moving northwest at 14 mph.

This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th-named tropical storm, arriving more than a month before a storm on Nov. 22 in 2005 (“Gamma”), according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.