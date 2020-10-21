Advertisement

Furry bandits strike: Raccoons break into Calif. bank

By KPIX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:49 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KPIX) - Two masked bandits robbed a bank in California on Tuesday and got away scot-free. The furry thieves didn’t get any money, but they got something they prize even more.

An early morning ATM user noticed two saw raccoons wandering around inside a small Chase Bank office, helping themselves to whatever they wanted. The offices were closed and supposedly secure.

The ATM user called police, who then contacted the Peninsula Humane Society.

“Our officer had to chase them around the bank for about 10 minutes because they were just not ready to leave that bank,” said Buffy Martin Tarbox with the Peninsula Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The officer was finally able to shoo out the criminals before the bank opened for the day.

But how did they enter the bank office in the first place?

“The nefarious duo climbed this tree, somehow got into the air ducts, and then made their way into the bank, because then what happened was they actually fell through the ceiling tiles,” Tarbox said.

Once inside, the criminals knocked over computer screens and dumped papers on the floor. However, it appears their main target was a large box of almond cookies.

