Firefighters believe kids playing with fireworks are behind a brush fire in Monument on Tuesday

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - At a time when wildfires are burning across Colorado and fire danger is high, firefighters believe kids playing with fireworks are behind what was thankfully a small brush fire on Tuesday.

The Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District shared a photo of a used firework they found just to the east of Lewis-Palmer High School off Leggins Way. They were called out at about 1 in the afternoon. A utility company was working in the area when the fire appeared and quickly acted to keep the flames from spreading.

“The cause of the fire appears to be Fireworks and witnesses point to several kids running away from the fire after it started,” Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District wrote on Facebook. “Please stay alert this situation could have been much worse!”

If you have any information on the identity of the kids involved, the fire department is asking you to call (719) 484-0911.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.