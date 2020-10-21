CSU Rams- New Mexico Game canceled due to Covid-19
Colorado State will not play their Mountain West opener as scheduled this weekend.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Mountain West Conference announced Tuesday that Colorado State’s home game against New Mexico this weekend has been canceled and will not be made up. The game would have been the season opener for both schools. It was scheduled to be played in Fort Collins, Saturday.
STATEMENT FROM THE MOUNTAIN WEST BELOW:
Due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in Bernalillo County and in accordance with state guidelines, the University of New Mexico is unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Colorado State University. Therefore, the Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.