CSU Rams- New Mexico Game canceled due to Covid-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Mountain West Conference announced Tuesday that Colorado State’s home game against New Mexico this weekend has been canceled and will not be made up. The game would have been the season opener for both schools. It was scheduled to be played in Fort Collins, Saturday.

STATEMENT FROM THE MOUNTAIN WEST BELOW:

Due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in Bernalillo County and in accordance with state guidelines, the University of New Mexico is unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Colorado State University. Therefore, the Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game.

We'll turn our focus to Fresno State next Thursday.



Via @MountainWest, "Due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in Bernalillo County..." there will be no game this weekend vs. New Mexico.https://t.co/xRB9H6WUGP — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) October 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.