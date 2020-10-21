Advertisement

CSU Rams- New Mexico Game canceled due to Covid-19

Colorado State will not play their Mountain West opener as scheduled this weekend.
CSU Football
CSU Football(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Mountain West Conference announced Tuesday that Colorado State’s home game against New Mexico this weekend has been canceled and will not be made up. The game would have been the season opener for both schools. It was scheduled to be played in Fort Collins, Saturday.

STATEMENT FROM THE MOUNTAIN WEST BELOW:

Due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in Bernalillo County and in accordance with state guidelines, the University of New Mexico is unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Colorado State University. Therefore, the Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bellinger HR sends Dodgers to 3rd World Series in 4 years

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:16 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series for the third time in four years by topping the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.

Sports

McManus’ 6 FGs lift Broncos over Pats in COVID-delayed game

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:25 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Denver’s Brandon McManus had six field goals and linebacker Malik Reed came up with a big sack late to help the Broncos hold on for an 18-12 win over the New England Patriots in a game twice delayed following positive coronavirus tests for both teams.

Sports

Cheyenne Mountain football’s stifling defense earns 32-6 win over Liberty

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:10 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
Cheyenne Mountain piled on the points in the second half, while their defense did the rest in a 32-6 victory over Liberty Saturday at Gerry Berry Stadium.

Sports

Broncos running backs coach tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:49 PM MDT
|
By ARNIE STAPLETON
Denver Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t accompany the team on its trip to New England.

Latest News

Sports

Friday Night Endzone: Week 2

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:30 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
Highlights from week 2 of the high school football with the top games across southern Colorado.

Sports

Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 6

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:23 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino are back to dish out Fantasy Football advice for week 6 in the NFL!

Viewhouse Sports Blitz

BELL RINGS BLUE: Central beats Centennial in 120th Bell Game

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:08 PM MDT
The bell will stay blue for another year after Pueblo Central beats Centennial 17-9.

News

2020 Bell Game Preview

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:21 PM MDT
2020 Bell Game Preview

Sports

Pueblo Central, Centennial not fazed by fewer fans for annual Bell Game

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:22 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
In what’s already an atypical year, the 2020 edition of the annual Bell Game between Pueblo Central and Pueblo Centennial will follow suit.

Sports

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:12 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI