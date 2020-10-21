CSPD seizes $100,000+ in drugs following months-long investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police have seized six figures' worth in drugs as the result of a months-long investigation.

Police announced Wednesday they recovered the following earlier this month:

- 1,555 grams of heroin (3.42 pounds)

- 170 grams of meth

- Mushrooms (exact amount not released)

- LSD (exact amount not released)

- MDMA (exact amount not released)

- Suspect counterfeit fentanyl pills (exact amount not released)

Police say the total street value is over $100,000.

Detectives also recovered three handguns and more than $8,200 in cash. Two people to date have been arrested.

The investigation is a collaboration between CSPD’s Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division (Metro VNI) and Gang Unit. The investigation is still ongoing, so no further information is being released at this time. Additional arrests are expected.

