City of Pueblo plans to operate with an in-person workforce at only 25 percent to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Pueblo is taking steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 as Colorado sees an increase of positive cases statewide. At the same time, city leaders hope to keep offices up and running.

On Tuesday, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar instructed his department directors to reduce their in-person workforce to 25 percent by Wednesday. The order is in place through Nov. 2 and applies to city staff who have been approved for teleworking status.

“Unlike in March and April, we know what must be done to get COVID-19 under control," Mayor Gradisar said according to a release. "Puebloans need to wear masks when around family and friends. Businesses and organizations need to be vigilant at social distancing, cleaning, and mask-wearing at all times. We are taking this step now, in the hopes we don’t have to close the economy later. We are encouraging organizations to look at ways to maintain social distancing or telework so our restaurants, small businesses and other services can stay open.”

Residents who need to conduct city business are urged to do so electronically or over the phone. If a person must conduct business in-person, they are requested to make an appointment first.

OTHER NOTES ON THE ORDER:

-Public safety will not be impacted as both the Pueblo Police and Fire Departments remain fully operational.

-Pueblo Municipal Courts will remain open.

-Pueblo Sales Tax Division will remain open. Residents are requested to use the drop-box to pay their sales or use taxes. Appointments are suggested but not required.

-Boards and Commissions meetings will return to being held virtually.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis addressed the recent surge in cases across the state. You can watch the press conference below:

