Advertisement

440,000+ acres of forest land closed as fires rage in Colorado

Undated photo of the Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County.
Undated photo of the Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:01 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Forest Service has closed hundreds of thousands of acres in Colorado as wildfires continue to burn across the state.

2020 has become one of the worst fire years on record for Colorado. The year has seen two wildfires break an 18-year-old record to become the first and second-largest in state history (Cameron Peak and Pine Gulch), a single wildfire surpassing 200,000 acres for the first time in state history (Cameron Peak), and large wildfires breaking out unusually late in the year. The Colorado Sun, using data from the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center, created a chart that shows more wildfires have broken out this year than any other in the last 20 (the chart doesn’t show before 2000), though 2002 still tops 2020 for acreage burned -- for now, at least.

As a preventative measure, the U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday that it was temporarily closing national forest land in Clear Creek, Jefferson, Gilpin, Boulder, and Larimer counties. The closure went into effect at midnight Wednesday.

Violators could face up to $5,000 in fines and six months in prison.

“It became clear to us that this was the path that we needed to take and we do not take it lightly,” Reid Armstrong, a public affairs specialist for the Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests, told sister station CBS Denver. “We are in extreme drought conditions right now and what we need is enough snow and enough moisture to really change those small fine fuels."

The Forest Service hopes the move will help firefighters battle current wildfires -- and stop any new ones from sparking.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Matthews-Vu Medical Group to process COVID-19 tests in own lab; get faster results

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
They can test up to 400 people a day, with results back hopefully in about 24-48 hours.

Forecast

Warm with fire danger for now

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 10.21.20

Forecast

Nice Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
High fire danger

National

Hurricane Epsilon, the latest of a busy season, nears Bermuda

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Lucy Bergemann
Large swells generated by Epsilon are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.

Latest News

Local

Firefighters believe kids playing with fireworks are behind brush fire in Monument on Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
At a time when wildfires are burning across Colorado and fire danger is high, firefighters believe kids playing with fireworks are behind what was thankfully a small brush fire on Tuesday.

State

Police in Colorado need help identifying persons of interest in deadly hit-and-run case

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in Colorado hope that some surveillance photos can help identify a group of people who are considered “persons of interest” in a deadly hit-and-run case.

Local

City of Pueblo plans to operate with in-person workforce at only 25 percent to help prevent spread of COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The city of Pueblo is taking steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 as Colorado sees an increase of positive cases statewide.

Local

Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs and Canon City High School move to remote learning for the rest of October over COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A Colorado Springs high school will be moving to remote learning for the rest of the month over COVID-19 concerns.

Crime

Driver suspected of DUI in I-25 crash that injured 54-year-old woman

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado State Patrol says a truck hit an RV and is causing major backups on I-25.

State

1974 cold case out of Park County solved

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A nearly five-decade-old mystery has been solved thanks in large part to the tireless efforts of volunteer genealogists who cracked the case.