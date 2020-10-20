Advertisement

Traffic accident causing major backups on I-25 near Baptist

Colorado State Patrol says a truck hit an RV and is causing major backups on the interstate.
Colorado State Patrol says a truck hit an RV and is causing major backups on the interstate.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now Southbound I-25 is heavily backed up because of a traffic crash. Colorado State Patrol says the crash happened at the Baptist exit and is currently blocking the left lane of the interstate.

A truck reportedly hit an RV. One driver was reportedly taken to the hospital, the other driver was taken in on suspicion of a DUI.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This is a developing story, we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

