Traffic accident causing major backups on I-25 near Baptist
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now Southbound I-25 is heavily backed up because of a traffic crash. Colorado State Patrol says the crash happened at the Baptist exit and is currently blocking the left lane of the interstate.
A truck reportedly hit an RV. One driver was reportedly taken to the hospital, the other driver was taken in on suspicion of a DUI.
This is a developing story, we will update this article as more information becomes available.
