Silver Key in need of donations for annual Bountiful Bags food drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It might be the middle of a pandemic, but one local nonprofit is making sure seniors still have a memorable Thanksgiving this year.

Silver Key is collecting food donations for its annual Bountiful Bags program until Nov. 1. The nonprofit gives out Thanksgiving meals in a bag, complete with staples like cranberry sauce, green beans and mashed potatoes.

Chief Strategy Officer Derek Wilson said Silver Key is hoping to provide meals for 1,300 older adults this year.

“That’s up from last year,” he said.

Due to the pandemic, Silver Key has seen need for its services skyrocket.

“Seniors have been disproportionally affected more than any other group probably in the entire country,” Wilson said. “Right now, they are not able to get out as much, or they have to be concerned about their pocketbook when it comes to spending on groceries, food cost has risen. So we’ve seen every service that we provide exponentially grow and most cases doubling and sometimes tripling in the number of folks coming in and asking for services.”

He said the nonprofit needs the community’s help now more than ever to help seniors celebrate this holiday season.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Silver Key Food Pantry: 1605 S. Murray Blvd., Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Promenade Shops at Briargate: 1885 Briargate Pkwy., Suite 503 (Drop off your donation at The Management Office, between Pottery Barn and Paper Source. Office hours are Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

King Soopers: 3250 Centennial Blvd. (Donations welcome during all hours of operation.)

King Soopers Ridgeview Marketplace: 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd. (Donations welcome during all hours of operation.)

King Soopers Marketplace at Briargate: 9225 N. Union Blvd. (Donations welcome during all hours of operation.)

Davidson Technologies: 7222 Commerce Center Drive #140 (Corner of Woodmen and west of I-25, across from Old Chicago and the Hampton Inn. Please enter on the west side of the building in the center glass doors. Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. -5 p.m.)

You can donate money over the phone by calling Silver Key’s Silver Line at 719-884-2300. New this year, you can also text to donate by texting “meals4seniors” to 243725. Donations can also be made online on Silver Key’s website.

