Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs and Canon City High School move to remote learning for the rest of October over COVID-19 concerns

(WVLT)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:22 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs high school and a school in Fremont County are moving to remote learning for the rest of the month over COVID-19 concerns.

On Tuesday, D-11 announced Mitchell High School would start remote learning on Wednesday with plans to return back to in-person learning on Nov. 2.

Canon City High School made the same announcement on Tuesday:

“On October 20th 2020 Fremont County Department of Public Health (FCDPHE) was notified that a student or staff member of Canon City High School Cohort A has tested positive for COVID-19. Upon further investigation it was determined that one or more additional individuals in Cohort A are experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms. Per Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, a suspected cohort outbreak is defined as: ‘One confirmed COVID-19 case and one or more people sick with COVID-like symptoms among students/teachers/staff from separate households with onset within 14 days in a single classroom or cohort.’”

CCHS is also transitioning to remote learning until Nov. 2.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

