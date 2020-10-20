Hikers, dogs rescued after wildfire ignites near Silverton

SILVERTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Twenty-three hikers and three dogs were airlifted to safety after a wildfire broke out west of Silverton Monday afternoon.

The “Ice Fire” ignited above the Ice Lakes trailhead just after 1 p.m. and ballooned to 320 acres within four hours.

“Twenty-three hikers and three dogs were located above the trailhead and were evacuated via helicopter,” the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management said.

Ice Lakes Trail is located less than 7 miles from Silverton, but at the time of this writing, the OEM says there is no “imminent” threat of evacuation at this time for Silverton or San Juan County residents.

At last report Monday night, ground resources were working to protect South MIneral Campground and keep the fire from jumping South Mineral Road and spreading south. The fire is burning in rugged terrain, so aerial crews are assisting ground firefighters.

The Ice Fire is the third major wildfire to ignite in Colorado since Saturday.

