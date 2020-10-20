Advertisement

Crews respond to a small grass fire in Colorado Springs Monday night

CSFD logo
CSFD logo(Colorado Springs Fire Dept.)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a small grass fire behind a grocery store in Colorado Springs Monday night.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced on social media that they were working to control the fire just after 10 p.m. on the southeast side of the city. The fire was just behind the King Soopers at Astrozon Boulevard and the Hancock Expressway.

The purpose of this article is to inform the public of the emergency response in the area at the time. This article will only be updated if the fire department is able to provide additional details on the fire or if the cause of the fire is criminal in nature.

The fire was extinguished by about 10:19 p.m.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deer chases down woman in Black Forest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Catherine Silver
A woman filmed a deer before it attacked her last Monday in Elbert, near Black Forest. She says it rammed into her leg and followed her down the street. It happened in the same neighborhood where another woman was gored by a deer while walking her dog Friday.

Pueblo

Pueblo Sheriff's Office Hold Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Pueblo Sheriff's Office Hold Drug Take Back Day

Back to Learning

District 11 Experiencing Shortage of Bus Drivers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
District 11 Experiencing Shortage of Bus Drivers

News

Security Guard Charged with Second Degree Murder in Shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Security Guard Charged with Second Degree Murder in Shooting

Latest News

News

BBB Warns of Election Based Scams

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
BBB Warns of Election Based Scams

News

What if you haven't gotten your ballot yet?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
What if you haven't gotten your ballot yet?

Local

Colorado releases guidance for ski resorts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Colorado residents are one step closer to hitting the slopes after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced guidance for ski areas and resorts on Monday.

Forecast

Warming up this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 10.19.20

Local

SHARE IF YOU CARE: How you can help people impacted by the Cameron Peak Fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
More than 1,400 people are helping battle the Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado from 34 states as of Monday. While crews are battling the flames and working to protect homes, there’s another way everyone else can help.

Local

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden shares statement on the Colorado wildfires, points to climate change

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KKTV
As we get closer and closer to election day, the people of Colorado are battling both a pandemic and wildfires burning across the state.