Crews respond to a small grass fire in Colorado Springs Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a small grass fire behind a grocery store in Colorado Springs Monday night.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced on social media that they were working to control the fire just after 10 p.m. on the southeast side of the city. The fire was just behind the King Soopers at Astrozon Boulevard and the Hancock Expressway.

The purpose of this article is to inform the public of the emergency response in the area at the time. This article will only be updated if the fire department is able to provide additional details on the fire or if the cause of the fire is criminal in nature.

The fire was extinguished by about 10:19 p.m.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

