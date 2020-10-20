Advertisement

Colorado Springs fire chief announces retirement

Fire Chief Ted Collas began his career with the Colorado Springs Fire Department in 1985.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs' fire chief has announced his impending retirement next spring.

Chief Ted Collas will be retiring March 5, 2021, concluding a more than 35-year career serving the city of Colorado Springs.

"Chief Ted Collas has honorably served the citizens of Colorado Springs for more than three decades, and highlights his career as an incredible leader of the CSFD,” said Mayor John Suthers. “He leaves the fire department in a strong position as a fully-accredited organization that is widely respected within the industry.”

Collas took the mantle as fire chief in 2016. He will continue as chief until his retirement. Suthers says the city will be conducting a nationwide search for the next chief.

“This career has been incredibly challenging, but equally rewarding,” Collas said. “I grew up as a member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and had the honor of working alongside the most dedicated group of men and women all along the way.”

Collas says he plans to spend time with his wife and growing family. He is expecting a new grandson next month.

“Becoming a Colorado Springs firefighter is the best professional decision I could have ever made,” he said.

