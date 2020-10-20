Advertisement

Colorado releases guidance for ski resorts

Generic snowboarder photo.
Generic snowboarder photo.(PxHere)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:10 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado residents are one step closer to hitting the slopes after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced guidance for ski areas and resorts on Monday.

The guidance went into effect Monday night after the state reviewed feedback from people and organizations from across the state.

Click here to read the guidance.

The big takeaways from the guidance, social distancing of at least six feet between customers, wearing masks to the “maximum extent possible,” and limiting ski school group to more than 10 people.

“Outdoor activities like skiing and snowboarding can be lower risk if done with proper precautions, both on and off the slopes,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “We have to proceed carefully and be willing to evolve if necessary. We’ve been grateful for the cooperation of ski and resort areas. Our top priority is the safety of Coloradans and ensuring the health care systems in these areas aren’t overrun.”

Also established are some new baseline standards to create common expectations for mountain-specific activities such as:

-Isolation housing to create opportunities for visiting guests to safely isolate and quarantine themselves in the event that they test positive or need to quarantine during their stay and cannot travel.

-Ensuring safe employee housing environments.

-Limiting ski school cohorts/groups to no more than 10 people.

-Prioritizing the immediate safety and sheltering needs of guests and staff due to extreme weather events when in conflict with these COVID-19 guidelines.

Last year, Loveland Ski Area opened on Oct. 25. A-Basin started pass pick up this year on Saturday.

