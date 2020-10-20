CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deer chases down woman in Black Forest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman filmed a deer before it attacked her last Monday in Elbert, near Black Forest. She says it rammed into her leg and followed her down the street. It happened in the same neighborhood where another woman was gored by a deer while walking her dog Friday.

“The deer was following her for probably about a half a mile," said Diamond Nester. “She ended up having to kind of wrestle with it and got away, and then ran back home."

Diamond Nester lives in the neighborhood off Meridian Road. She says the deer rammed her friend’s leg. Her roommate, Sarah Burke, was home at the time and ran to help.

“I heard screaming for help and a bunch of other screams that I couldn’t make out," said Burke.

Burke started filming when she got to the end of the driveway. She saw her friend running while the deer followed behind.

“It just kept coming towards us," said Burke. “At first I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just a deer, you know, false alarm.’ But then I realized her hoodie was ripped up and she had a hole in the front of her pants.”

Neighbors say they heard rumors someone was feeding a deer nearby.

“This isn’t a coincidence. It has to be the same deer,” said Nester.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife say they have been investigating public tips of “friendly deer," and deer being fed in the area since August. Officers were unable to find the buck or witness any feedings. A spokesperson with CPW says there were no reports of any “aggressive deer.”

After Friday’s attack, officers cited 73-year-old Tynette Housley with legal possession of wildlife and illegally feeding wildlife. Both citations are misdemeanors. Housley will have to pay a fine of $1,098.50. She also received a warning for possessing live wildlife without a license.

You can read the press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife below:

A Black Forest woman who told Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers she took a days-old fawn into her home more than a year and raised it has been cited with two misdemeanors after the deer, now a young buck, gored a neighbor last week.

CPW officers cited 73-year-old Tynette Housley with illegal possession of wildlife and illegally feeding wildlife, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was also issued a warning for possessing live wildlife without a license after she described keeping it in her home, then in her garage and ultimately on her property.

The two misdemeanors carry fines and surcharges totaling $1,098.50.

Housley was cited after the deer, a buck with two-pronged antlers, attacked a neighbor as she walked her dog Friday morning.

From her hospital bed, the victim described to CPW being surprised to notice the deer following her and then shocked when it attacked, knocking her down and thrashing her with its antlers.

The terrifying attack went on several minutes as the victim tried to run to a neighbor’s house and then to her own home. Repeatedly the deer knocked her down and gored her. The deer even continued to attack as she frantically opened her garage door. It relented only when she ran between two cars in her garage.

The victim suffered serious lacerations to her head, cheek and legs and bruises and was hospitalized overnight for treatment of her injuries before being released.

The deer, fresh blood covering its antlers, even approached a CPW wildlife officer who responded to investigate the attack. The officer euthanized the deer and took it to CPW’s animal health lab in Fort Collins to test it for rabies and other diseases.

The deer’s stomach contents confirm it was being fed by humans as it contained out-of-season foods including hay, grain, corn and possibly potato.

“We can’t say it enough: Wild animals are not pets,” said Frank McGee, CPW’s area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region. “Feeding deer habituates them to humans. They lose their fear of humans and that leads to these outcomes that are tragic for both wildlife and people. Injured and orphaned wildlife should be taken to licensed wildlife rehabilitators.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.