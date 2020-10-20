Advertisement

1974 cold case out of Park County solved

A 1974 John Doe was identified nearly 50 years later as Anthony John Armbrust of California, and later, of Golden.
A 1974 John Doe was identified nearly 50 years later as Anthony John Armbrust of California, and later, of Golden.(Park County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A nearly five-decade-old mystery has been solved thanks in large part to the tireless efforts of volunteer genealogists who cracked the case.

In February 1974, a man’s remains were found by hikers in a mountainous area near Grant, Colorado, an unincorporated community at the intersection of Highway 285 and Guanella Pass Road. When Park County law enforcement hiked to the scene, they discovered the remains were already decomposing and the man was not carrying any identification. The case went cold after a month, and the man was buried in an anonymous grave in Fairplay Cemetery.

Fast-forward to 2011, and with advent of modern technology the case was reopened. The man’s body was exhumed and DNA was collected. The DNA sample failed to yield results and the all-volunteer organization DNA Doe Project was enlisted to help in 2019.

From there, the case took off.

“According to DDP team leaders, the case was challenging, involving approximately 800 hours of volunteer genetic research. The assistance of a family member discovered during research was invaluable to making the final identification,” DNA Doe Project said in a statement released through the Park County Coroner’s Office Tuesday.

Thanks to those volunteers, the man was finally identified nearly 47 years after he was found as Anthony John Armbrust III. The Park County Coroner’s Office says Armbrust, 44 at the time of his death, was an aeronautical engineer and leader of a metaphysical church in San Diego who moved to Golden with his wife Renee shortly before his death. The last the couple was heard from was in 1973 when they sent a letter to members of his church asking if they could come and get their puppy and belongings. They were never reported missing. To this day, Renee Armbrust’s whereabouts remain unknown.

The couple had a daughter, who now lives in Arizona. The Park County coroner says she has been notified of her father’s identification.

Watch the announcement of the cold case solve below:

Posted by Park County Coroners Office on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

