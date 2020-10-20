1 killed in crash near Pueblo’s Bessemer Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County coroner has released the name of the man killed in a car crash last week.

Two vehicles collided at the corner of McCulley Avenue and Spruce Street on the night of Oct. 15.

Traffic officers are on scene at Spruce & McCulley investigating a serious crash. Pls avoid the area as they work. pic.twitter.com/OxK5K2yJEZ — PuebloPDTraffic (@PdTraffic) October 16, 2020

One person died at the scene. No information has been provided on injuries to the others involved in the crash.

The coroner said Tuesday that next of kin had been notified and released the name of the person killed in the collision, 26-year-old Matthew Otero. Otero was a Pueblo resident.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

