1 killed in crash near Pueblo’s Bessemer Park

Police at the scene of a two-car crash on Oct. 15, 2020.
Police at the scene of a two-car crash on Oct. 15, 2020.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County coroner has released the name of the man killed in a car crash last week.

Two vehicles collided at the corner of McCulley Avenue and Spruce Street on the night of Oct. 15.

One person died at the scene. No information has been provided on injuries to the others involved in the crash.

The coroner said Tuesday that next of kin had been notified and released the name of the person killed in the collision, 26-year-old Matthew Otero. Otero was a Pueblo resident.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

