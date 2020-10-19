Advertisement

Voice of the consumer: Election season scams

Jenna Middaugh
Jenna Middaugh(KKTV)
By Jenna Middaugh
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:10 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We are just a few weeks out from the 2020 election and scammers are working overtime to capitalize on the momentum leading up to Nov. 3.

According to the Better Business Bureau, it is common practice for legitimate political pollsters to call people and ask who they plan to vote for. However, around this time of year, scammers can mimic those calls. The imposters can pose as pollsters, campaign volunteers, fundraisers and even candidates.

There are several different schemes you should know about.

In one instance, someone claiming to be conducting a political survey could call you. The person on the other end of the line might offer you a gift card or other reward for spending a few minutes of your time speaking with them. According to the BBB, the caller tends to ask several reasonable questions, but then will usually ask for your credit card number to pay for the shipping and taxes for your “reward.” The BBB says legitimate polling companies rarely offer prizes for participating in a survey, and even if they do, they would never require your credit card information. If you get a call from someone asking for your personal or banking information, hang up.

Another scam to be aware of involves fundraising. In this case, someone claims to represent a political candidate who is raising money to support the campaign. Since this scheme involves asking for money, it can be hard to tell when it is an actual scam. Some red flags to look for include if the caller is pushy or demands you take immediate action. You should never feel pressured into donating money to any cause. If you want to support a certain campaign, the BBB recommends going directly through that campaign office or donating on the official website.

Scammers can also pose as actual candidates. As part of this scheme, the BBB says the imposter uses real audio clips of politicians' voices, which can be taken from speeches or interviews. The message will ask for a donation and then direct the listener to push a button to be transferred to an agent who will take payment information. This is another ploy that can be hard to determine whether it’s real or fake because actual politicians often use prerecorded calls as part of their campaign. Scammers also spoof phone numbers, which means they can manipulate the number that shows up on your Caller ID. So even if it looks like the call is coming from Washington, D.C., it might be fake. Again, the BBB recommends donating directly to the campaign you want to support, so you can be sure your money is going where you want it to.

All three of these examples involve phone calls, but the BBB says scammers can also use similar tactics through mail, email, social media and text messages. If you get a scam like this, you can report it to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office consumer hotline. The number is 800-222-4444.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.

