Troubling new numbers as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in El Paso County

(MGN)
By Catherine Silver and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County is continuing on a troubling trajectory of new COVID-19 infections.

The incident rate in El Paso County is now the highest its ever been, and health officials say if citizens don’t take this spike seriously, increased restrictions could be the next step.

“This is a very serious spike, and we’ve got to turn the direction and get the numbers going the other way,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

The incident rate -- the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people -- is just over 170. Higher than the surge over the summer, and higher than in the spring when the state was on lockdown.

As of Friday, there were 46 people infected with the coronavirus in El Paso County hospitals. Two weeks earlier, that number was 15.

“We’re in kind of a probationary period,” Suthers said. “We’ve got two weeks to show them what our strategies are to get the numbers going the other direction and to show that we’re making some progress. And if we don’t do that, the chances are that we could see some more serious restrictions.”

Suthers joined the chorus of medical officials imploring the public to mask up.

“We’re moving into colder weather, more people inside. Obviously, inside, closer together. This is a time where we have to continue to wear masks. We’ve got to wear our masks, we’ve got to socially distance, we’ve got to do everything we can to start turning this the other direction.”

“It’s what we’ve been talking about for so long,” said El Paso County Medical Director Dr. Robin Johnson. “It seems a little bit redundant, but it can’t actually be said enough: we need to help each other remember to layer those preventative measures.”

State and county officials have expressed concern about not getting cases down ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Based on past holidays, a surge in cases due to Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas is likely. But prior to Labor Day and the Fourth of July, Colorado had gotten cases down, which acted as something of a buffer.

“Those two surges really were preceded by very low disease transmission ... that set us up really well to be able to manage [the Fourth of July and Labor Day surges],” state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said in a news conference earlier in the month.

“What we’re concerned about going forward is a possible scenario where we don’t see a decrease in the level of disease transmission in the next couple weeks.”

Unfortunately, since that news conference at the start of October, cases have shown no signs of slowing. Instead, the number of new infections is surging faster and faster. It took the state nearly 20 days to jump from 60,000 to 70,000 cases total. Then it jumped from 70,000 to 80,000 in 14 days. Hospitalizations are climbing. It’s something we are managing now, but health leaders worry about what will happen if the numbers keep going up.

