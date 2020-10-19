Advertisement

SHARE IF YOU CARE: How you can help people impacted by the Cameron Peak Fire

Photo of crews battling the Cameron Peak Fire 10/18/20.
Photo of crews battling the Cameron Peak Fire 10/18/20.(@CameronPeakFire/Facebook)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 1,400 people are helping battle the Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado from 34 states as of Monday. While crews are battling the flames and working to protect homes, there’s another way everyone else can help.

The United Way of Larimer County set up the Cameron Peak Fire Response Fund recently. The money donated helps the United Way respond to emergency needs and prepare for future potential flooding in the area. Click here to donate. The fire grew to more than 200,000 acres as of Sunday morning.

“United Way of Larimer County has been asked by County officials, Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD), and partner agencies to launch a fund for private donations for those most affected by the fire,” The United Way wrote on their website. “There will be short-term and long-term impacts – unmet needs may not surface for six months. Donations are tax-deductible and will be distributed to affected community members through the Cameron Peak Fire Long Term Recovery Group.”

Of the personnel assigned to the Cameron Peak Fire, the following states were represented as of Monday evening:

“AK,AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, KS, ME, MI, MN, MO, MT, NC, NE, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WY.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

