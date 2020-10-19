Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden shares statement on the Colorado wildfires, points to climate change

(KKTV) - As we get closer and closer to election day, the people of Colorado are battling both a pandemic and wildfires burning across the state.

On Monday, presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden sent out a statement concerning the battle firefighters and residents of Colorado have been through lately:

"As the Cameron Peak Fire reaches over 200,000 acres, becoming the largest wildfire in Colorado history, and the CalWood Fire continues to grow, Jill and I are keeping Coloradans in our thoughts. We stand with families in Colorado who have had their lives upended from the damage and the need to evacuate, exacerbating the already challenging situation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We extend our tremendous thanks to the brave first responders throughout Larimer and Boulder County who have been working diligently on the containment of these fires.

The science is clear, and deadly signs like these are unmistakable — climate change poses an imminent, existential threat to our way of life. We need to act now to avoid a future defined by mounting disasters brought on by climate change. We can, and we must, come together to build a better future for our children and our communities. In the meantime, Jill and I urge everyone in the path of the wildfires to stay safe and heed the guidance of local officials as our courageous firefighters work to contain the ongoing fires."

With the election nearing, we also wanted to highlight recent news involving the environment and Biden’s competitor. President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order, “Establishing the One Trillion Trees Interagency Council.” The order’s intention is to promote healthy and resilient forests and rangelands by actively managing them through partnerships with States, tribes, communities, non-profit organizations, and the private sector. Click here for recent news from the White House on the order.

