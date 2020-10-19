Advertisement

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden shares statement on the Colorado wildfires, points to climate change

Presidential candidate Joe BIden.
Presidential candidate Joe BIden.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKTV) - As we get closer and closer to election day, the people of Colorado are battling both a pandemic and wildfires burning across the state.

On Monday, presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden sent out a statement concerning the battle firefighters and residents of Colorado have been through lately:

"As the Cameron Peak Fire reaches over 200,000 acres, becoming the largest wildfire in Colorado history, and the CalWood Fire continues to grow, Jill and I are keeping Coloradans in our thoughts. We stand with families in Colorado who have had their lives upended from the damage and the need to evacuate, exacerbating the already challenging situation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We extend our tremendous thanks to the brave first responders throughout Larimer and Boulder County who have been working diligently on the containment of these fires.

The science is clear, and deadly signs like these are unmistakable — climate change poses an imminent, existential threat to our way of life. We need to act now to avoid a future defined by mounting disasters brought on by climate change. We can, and we must, come together to build a better future for our children and our communities. In the meantime, Jill and I urge everyone in the path of the wildfires to stay safe and heed the guidance of local officials as our courageous firefighters work to contain the ongoing fires."

With the election nearing, we also wanted to highlight recent news involving the environment and Biden’s competitor. President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order, “Establishing the One Trillion Trees Interagency Council.” The order’s intention is to promote healthy and resilient forests and rangelands by actively managing them through partnerships with States, tribes, communities, non-profit organizations, and the private sector. Click here for recent news from the White House on the order.

Click here for President Trump’s campaign page.

Click here for former Vice President Biden’s campaign page.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

SHARE IF YOU CARE: How you can help people impacted by the Cameron Peak Fire

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
More than 1,400 people are helping battle the Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado from 34 states as of Monday. While crews are battling the flames and working to protect homes, there’s another way everyone else can help.

Forecast

Warming up this week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 10.19.20

Local

All Ellicott schools on remote learning through Oct. 27

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Ellicott School District 22 will be on remote learning until late this month due to a handful of positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases.

State

COVID-inspired mask chain store in Lone Tree aims to become obsolete

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Lone Tree store called COVID-19 Essentials is part of what may be the country’s first retail chain dedicated solely to an infectious disease.

Latest News

Local

Bus driver shortage made more challenging due to pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Bus driver shortage made more challenging due to pandemic

International

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide pass 40 million

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The actual worldwide tally of COVID-19 cases is likely to be far higher, as testing has been uneven or limited, many people have had no symptoms and some governments have concealed the true number of cases.

Forecast

Warmer Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

Crime

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Oct. 19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Two men facing sex crime charges are making another appearance on our “Monday’s Most Wanted.”

National

Video appears to show Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects training

Updated: 11 hours ago
Evidence was played in federal court of the field training exercises federal prosecutors say were carried out in a plot to storm Michigan’s capitol and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Local

Troubling new numbers as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in El Paso County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Catherine Silver and Lindsey Grewe
The incident rate in El Paso County is now the highest its ever been, and health officials say if citizens don’t take this spike seriously, increased restrictions could be the next step.