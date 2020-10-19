Advertisement

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Oct. 19

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:51 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men facing sex crime charges are making another appearance on our “Monday’s Most Wanted.”

One of the two, Daniel Schnieders, is facing charges of sexual assault on a child, sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated sex offense, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is a 30-year-old white male, described as 170 pounds and 5-foot-11 with blond hair and hazel eyes.

The other, Nathan Boomsliter, faces charges of sexual assault and escape. He is 18 years old and described as a white male weighing 200 pounds and standing 6-foot-1 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Both men have made multiple appearances on our fugitives list.

Tashon Ausborne, 19, is wanted on escape and burglary charges. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds.

Jacinto Gonzalez, 48, is accused of burglary, giving false information to a pawnbroker, and failing to appear in court. Gonzalez is described as a white male, 5-foot-9 and 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hale Poloa, 20, is accused of assault involving strangulation, false imprisonment, child abuse and harassment. He’s described as an Asian Pacific male weighing 130 pounds and standing 5-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes.

Kyle Miller, 32, is wanted on attempted escape charges. He is described as a 5-foot-7 white male, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Twenty-five-year-old Robert Pena is facing two counts of assault causing serious bodily injury and charges of violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury. He is described as white, 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

