McManus’ 6 FGs lift Broncos over Pats in COVID-delayed game

Broncos win second straight, 2-3 record
Broncos kicker Brandon McManus lines up another field goal in a 18-12 victory over the New England Patriots Sunday
Broncos kicker Brandon McManus lines up another field goal in a 18-12 victory over the New England Patriots Sunday(Other)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Denver’s Brandon McManus had six field goals and linebacker Malik Reed came up with a big sack late to help the Broncos hold on for an 18-12 win over the New England Patriots in a game twice delayed following positive coronavirus tests for both teams.

The Broncos' win snapped a four-game losing streak in New England. Denver won despite being without leading rusher Melvin Gordon and top pass catcher Noah Fant, who was out with an ankle injury.

Phillip Lindsay started in Gordon’s place and rushed 23 times for 101 yards. Tim Patrick had four catches for 101 yards. 

