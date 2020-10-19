Advertisement

Inmate who escaped from El Paso County Jail back in custody

Steven Crist is back in custody after escaping from the El Paso County Jail.
Steven Crist is back in custody after escaping from the El Paso County Jail.(MGN online/ El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:46 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate who escaped the El Paso County Jail Sunday night is back in custody. The jail was put in lock down this afternoon.

Deputies say Steven Crist scaled a barbed wire fence and escaped custody. Multiple resources from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies helped search for the inmate.

Crist was located in less than an hour and was treated for injuries and booked back into the jail.

His original charges include second degree burglary and violation of a Restraining Order. Christ is now facing an additional charge of escape with the potential for other charges.

Deputies are currently investigating the events that led up to his escape.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold Evening Ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.18.20

Crime

1 injured in overnight stabbing in east Springs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
An assault victim is expected to survive after police say they were stabbed several times.

State

2nd fire in 2 days breaks out in Boulder County; town of Ward evacuated

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The Boulder Office of Emergency Management tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that a fire had ignited in the 14000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive near the town of Ward.

National

Plan to retrieve Titanic radio spurs debate on human remains

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People have been diving to the Titanic’s wreck for 35 years. No one has found human remains, according to the company that owns the salvage rights.

Latest News

Local

Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in east Colorado Springs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A motorcycle rider was killed overnight after he was hit by two vehicles on the eastern edge of Colorado Springs.

Sports

Cheyenne Mountain football’s stifling defense earns 32-6 win over Liberty

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Richie Cozzolino
Cheyenne Mountain piled on the points in the second half, while their defense did the rest in a 32-6 victory over Liberty Saturday at Gerry Berry Stadium.

Crime

Disturbance leads to drug arrest in Colorado Springs

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KKTV
A man was arrested for a felony warrant for unlawful distribution of narcotics in Colorado Springs Saturday morning.

Local

Pueblo Fire Department quickly puts out fire behind Dollar General

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:13 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
Pueblo Fire Department quickly put out fire behind Dollar General on 4th St. in Pueblo.

Crime

Man killed after driver crashes into group of motorcycles on I-25

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
Colorado State Patrol investigating fatal hit-and-run crash on I-25.

Local

Man dies in mountain bike crash

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:31 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
53-year-old man dies in mountain bike crash in Colorado Springs.