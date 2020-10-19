Inmate who escaped from El Paso County Jail back in custody

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate who escaped the El Paso County Jail Sunday night is back in custody. The jail was put in lock down this afternoon.

Deputies say Steven Crist scaled a barbed wire fence and escaped custody. Multiple resources from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies helped search for the inmate.

Crist was located in less than an hour and was treated for injuries and booked back into the jail.

His original charges include second degree burglary and violation of a Restraining Order. Christ is now facing an additional charge of escape with the potential for other charges.

Deputies are currently investigating the events that led up to his escape.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.