Advertisement

Gray TV’s guide to political ads

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:00 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Political ads are everywhere during an election year. You can’t avoid them.

We get a lot of questions from viewers about this topic: Why does our TV station run them? Can we censor them? Do we have to give air time to all candidates?

In this Gray TV guide to political ads, we’ll break down the federal rules on political advertising.

Broadcast TV stations rely on advertising to make money. Politicians buy ad time to help them reach voters. And the Federal Communications Commission makes the rules.

It is important to note that there are two types of political ads: candidate ads and issue ads.

“The candidate ads -- those are coming directly from the candidate or their authorized campaign committee," said Joan Stewart, a lawyer at Wiley, who specializes in FCC rules. “An issue ad is coming from either an individual, a corporation, a political action committee – somebody outside of that campaign circle."

We asked Stewart to answer a question we get a lot: Does our TV station have to run issue and candidate ads?

“Stations have no obligation to air issue advertising," explained Stewart. “Candidate ads – it depends on the type of candidate. Stations are legally obligated to give what’s called ‘reasonable access’ to federal candidates. This means they must provide at least some of the time requested by a federal candidate.”

Federal candidates are those running for president, vice president, U.S. House, and U.S. Senate. They also have to be ‘legally qualified’ – meaning they have announced they are running and are qualified to hold the office they are seeking, among other qualifications.

So, if our station runs an ad for one candidate, do we have to run ads for the competitors too?

Stewart explained, “A one-out candidate comes in and buys a schedule – maybe it has some great primetime spots, maybe they appear in sports programming -- their opposing candidate has the right to come in and say, ‘I want as close to an equivalent schedule as you can give me for the same price.’ And the station has to do their best to accommodate that request."

This is called ‘equal time.’ Equal time doesn’t just apply to advertising. Any appearance on our station by one legally qualified candidate gives the opposing candidates an opportunity to request equal time, although there are some exemptions.

“If, for example, a candidate appears on a news program, and what they’re doing is newsworthy -- maybe you’re covering their campaign or something like that -- that is not subject to equal time,” explained Stewart.

The other candidates have seven days to request equal time.

Our station has to keep detailed files about the political ads we run and make them available for the public to view.

“Now, everything has gone online," explained Matt Eldredge, general manager at Gray TV station KOLO 8 News Now in Reno, Nev. "There’s a link on our website, and they can access our FCC site, and we have to put…the schedule. The schedule has what [campaigns] purchased, the dates, the times, and so forth.”

Eldredge’s station –- and all of our Gray Television stations -- are responsible for making sure there are key elements in every political ad before it airs.

“They have to provide identification of who is sponsoring the ad or who is paying for the ad,” Eldredge explained.

Federal candidates must also make this statement verbally: “I’m (name), and I approved this ad.”

State or local candidates, with some exceptions, only need to disclose sponsorship in writing.

“The font has to be 4% of the screen and last for at least four seconds," said Eldredge.

Our station is not responsible for the content of the ads. We often hear from viewers who think they are offensive or full of lies.

“By FCC rule, we cannot censor or refuse to run a candidate ad, regardless of the claims that are made in the ad," said Eldredge.

The no censorship rule does not apply to issue ads, since our station does not have to run them.

So, the next time you see a political ad run on our station, you’ll know more about why we air them.

Link to FCC rules:

https://www.fcc.gov/media/policy/statutes-and-rules-candidate-appearances-advertising

To view Gray TV stations' public inspection files:

On a Gray TV station’s homepage, scroll to the bottom of the website. You’ll see a link for either “Public Inspection File” or “FCC Public File.”

Senior reporter/executive producer Ted Fioraliso contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Record number of voters already turning out for election

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:22 PM MDT
|
By Megan Hiler
This year, more people are expected to vote by mail than ever before. Voters in Colorado are getting their ballots turned in earlier than ever.

Politics

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:30 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

Politics

Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:08 PM MDT
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

Politics

Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:55 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.

Politics

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:09 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

Latest News

Politics

What if a family member received a ballot and you haven’t yet? Here’s what you should know and what you should do in Colorado

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:29 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Some people in Colorado received their ballot this week for the upcoming election, while some others are playing the waiting game.

National

FBI agent: Groups discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:23 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
An FBI agent testified during a court hearing in Michigan that members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a June meeting in Ohio.

Politics

Barrett vows to interpret laws ‘as they are written’ on the Supreme Court

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:33 PM MDT
|
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
After sitting in silence through nearly four hours of opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge laid out her approach to the bench, which she has likened to that of her conservative mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

National Politics

In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump’s fitness to serve

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:01 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s “at the table” and ready to negotiate a coronavirus aid package even after President Donald Trump halted talks abruptly.

Politics

Virtual or not, next week or not? 2nd presidential debate in limbo with Trump’s refusal to participate remotely

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:43 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) had said it was changing the format for the next debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden due to concerns about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:54 PM MDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."