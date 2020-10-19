Advertisement

Bellinger HR sends Dodgers to 3rd World Series in 4 years

Tampa Bay Rays win AL pennant
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger celebrates a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game 7 of a baseball National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger celebrates a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game 7 of a baseball National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:16 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series for the third time in four years by topping the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.

Kiké Hernández led off the sixth with the first pinch-hit homer in a Game 7 that tied or put a team ahead.

The Dodgers stay in Texas for the World Series. They play the American League champion Tampa Bay Rays. Game 1 is Tuesday night.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

