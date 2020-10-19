Advertisement

All Ellicott schools on remote learning through Oct. 27

(WSAZ)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLICOTT, Colo. (KKTV) - Ellicott School District 22 will be on remote learning until late this month due to a handful of positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases.

The move includes preschool through high school.

“Due to positive cases of COVID-19 and presumptive cases of COVID-19, the schools will be going to remote learning during a 14-day quarantine ending Oct. 27. Your schools will be communicating to those students and staff who have had direct exposure to those who have tested positive. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this will cause to all of us. During this time if you or your family members develop symptoms, please notify your child’s school or El Paso County Health,” the district wrote on social media Sunday.

Prior to Sunday’s announcement, the district had announced last week it was closing its high school due to a student being exposed to the virus and moving fourth-grade to remote learning due to a positive case among one of the students.

The district says all activities will be canceled during the 14-day period.

For further information, contact the district.

