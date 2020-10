PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Fire department is currently working a fire behind the Dollar General on Fourth Street in Pueblo. Crews were quickly able to put out the fire.

No one was injured. PFD tells 11 news a couple bales of cardboard were set on fire. The fire damage was limited to the exterior of the building.

