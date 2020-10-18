Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed overnight after he was hit by two vehicles on the eastern edge of Colorado Springs.

State Patrol says the rider was traveling the wrong way on Constitution Boulevard near the intersection with Springside Drive when he collided with an oncoming Honda Civic. He was thrown from his bike and landed in the path of a second car. The driver was unable to avoid hitting the motorcyclist.

No injuries were reported to the driver of either car. The motorcycle rider died at the scene. He has only been identified as a 45-year-old man.

Troopers are investigating alcohol as a likely contributor to the crash.

