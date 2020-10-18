Disturbance leads to drug arrest in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with a felony warrant for unlawful distribution of narcotics has been arrested by Colorado Springs Police. CSPD says Tony Ashford had heroin, methamphetamine, and about $1,300 in cash at the time of the arrest.

Officers responded to a disturbance with a hammer around 11 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Nevada Ave. A search warrant was issued for the suspects car, and officers reportedly found a significant amount of narcotics.

In addition to the warrant, Ashford was reportedly arrested for unlawful distribution of 41 grams of heroin, 36 grams of methamphetamine, and 3.8 grams of pills.

