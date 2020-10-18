Colorado State Patrol searching for hit-and-run driver
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now the Northbound lane at exit 123 on I-25 is closed because of a fatal hit-and-run crash.
Colorado State Patrol says one person on a motorcycle was killed in the crash when they were traveling with a group of other motorcyclists. They have not yet identified the person involved.
CSP is currently looking for a gold Nissan reportedly driven by a male in his 30′s.
We have crews at the scene and are working to learn more information.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.