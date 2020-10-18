Advertisement

Colorado State Patrol searching for hit-and-run driver

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the fatal hit and run crash on I-25 near PPIR
Colorado State Patrol is investigating the fatal hit and run crash on I-25 near PPIR(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now the Northbound lane at exit 123 on I-25 is closed because of a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Colorado State Patrol says one person on a motorcycle was killed in the crash when they were traveling with a group of other motorcyclists. They have not yet identified the person involved.

CSP is currently looking for a gold Nissan reportedly driven by a male in his 30′s.

We have crews at the scene and are working to learn more information.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Another Sunday Cool Down

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.17.20

Local

Man dies in mountain bike crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KKTV
53-year-old man dies in mountain bike crash in Colorado Springs.

Local

Record number of voters already turning out for election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
This year, more people are expected to vote by mail than ever before. Voters in Colorado are getting their ballots turned in earlier than ever.

Local

Forest Road Fire burning in Douglas County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Forest Road Fire burning in Douglas County.

Latest News

Local

CalWood Fire burning in Boulder County; evacuations in place

Updated: 4 hours ago
CalWood Fire burning in Boulder County.

Local

CSFD sending Brush Engine and crew to Cameron Peak Fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This is a developing story.

Local

Driver in Pueblo arrested for driving WB in EB lane of Hwy 50

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Thank you, Pueblo Police Department!

Sports

Friday Night Endzone: Week 2

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Taylor Kilgore
Highlights from week 2 of the high school football with the top games across southern Colorado.

Viewhouse Sports Blitz

BELL RINGS BLUE: Central beats Centennial in 120th Bell Game

Updated: 20 hours ago
The bell will stay blue for another year after Pueblo Central beats Centennial 17-9.

Local

Colorado police officer among 2 killed in Commerce City crash Friday night

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Two people were killed Friday night in a crash including a Colorado police officer.