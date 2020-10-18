Cheyenne Mountain football’s stifling defense earns 32-6 win over Liberty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cheyenne Mountain piled on the points in the second half, while their defense did the rest in a 32-6 victory over Liberty Saturday at Gerry Berry Stadium.

The Lancers (0-2) scored first courtesy of a Bryson Williams 22-yard touchdown. After a blocked extra point, the Indians responding on the following drive. Daymond Hill took the ball on a “statue of liberty” play for 7 yards to give Cheyenne Mountain a lead they would not give up.

The Indians (1-1) win their first game of the season and open I-25 league play with a victory. They play Palmer Friday at 7:00 p.m. The Lancers play Widefield on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1:00 p.m.

