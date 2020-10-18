2nd fire in 2 days breaks out in Boulder County; town of Ward evacuated

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado town has been evacuated after a second wildfire in as many days sparked in Boulder County.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that a fire had ignited in the 14000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive near the town of Ward. The entire town of Ward, which has a population of about 150, has been ordered to evacuate.

Ward is about 20 miles west of Boulder.

New fire will be called #LefthandCanyonFire. This is the second fire in Boulder County in addition to the ongoing #CalWoodFire. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) October 18, 2020

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

