2nd fire in 2 days breaks out in Boulder County; town of Ward evacuated
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado town has been evacuated after a second wildfire in as many days sparked in Boulder County.
The Boulder Office of Emergency Management tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that a fire had ignited in the 14000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive near the town of Ward. The entire town of Ward, which has a population of about 150, has been ordered to evacuate.
Ward is about 20 miles west of Boulder.
This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.
