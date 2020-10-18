1 injured in overnight stabbing in east Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An assault victim is expected to survive after police say they were stabbed several times.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the area of Fountain and Chelton around 1 a.m. on a reported assault and found the victim in the complex parking lot. Police later learned the victim was stabbed while parked a short distance away in the area of Chelton and Verde. First responders determined the victim had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

At the time of this writing, no information has been released about a possible suspect.

